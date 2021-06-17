THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s Shownu & Wonho opened up about watching Beyoncé and Jay-Z perform live

We are looking back at when MONSTA X’s Shownu and Wonho got candid about watching a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert live in Amsterdam.

We are looking back at August 2018 when MONSTA X members Shownu and Wonho spoke to GQ Korea for a candid interview. During the chat, the duo candidly spoke about their world tour and their career. When asked about how thrilling their life has been post-debut, Wonho mentioned their performance at the Dream Concert which was held 10 days after they debuted. He remarked, “The stage was huge and there were so many people in the audience. No one knew us, but when Shownu and I started dancing, the audience’s cheers felt like electricity on my skin.”

Shownu talked about a moment he would want to remember in slow motion. He said, “I want to remember any time we were doing a concert abroad. Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. are not easy places to visit. Since I don’t know when I’ll be back, I wish time would pass slower when I’m there.” He also talked about his experience attending a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert in Amsterdam. Talking about his future, he said, “It would be nice to know that the way I felt while watching Beyoncé and Jay-Z would be the way others feel when they see me.”

The duo also opened up about each other’s strengths, talking about Shownu, Wonho stated, “He’s so different than any of the people I’ve met until now. He may appear indifferent and not very talkative, but he is very tolerant and matches himself well to others.” In return, Shownu said, “Wonho is good at being really focused on one thing. Once he fixates on something, whether it’s exercise or composing, he sees to it until the end.” When asked about what MONSTA X’s greatest strength is, Shownu replied, “The energy that exudes from our performance,” and Wonho responded, “Our physicality.”

