THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s Wonho shared his favourite Post Malone song with fans

We are looking back at the time when MONSTA X member Wonho opened up about his favourite music, his title track and more. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at October 2019, when South Korean singer and MONSTA X member Wonho spoke to Dazed Korea and opened up about his favourite music. When asked about MONSTA X’s album Follow Find You. Wonho responded, “We’re currently working on a mini-album that will be released on October 28. I want to try releasing a solo track, and I want to deliver joy to more fans by appearing on variety shows. We’re going to be shooting a music video soon as well. I want to repay [fans’ love] every time with a new image [of myself]. I love them.”

When quizzed about his favourite music, the idol recommended AKMU’s “Dinosaur” to fans. He also added Post Malone’s “Circles” and MONSTA X’s “Someone’s Someone” to the list. Back in February 2021, he spoke about his title track “‘Lose’ means both ‘lose’ in ‘losing something precious’ and ‘losing in a game.’ Since this album is connected to the first album in a series, the most important part was that the emotions were also an extension of what went before.”

On his collaboration with American singer-songwriter Kiiara on “Ain’t About You,” he said, “I was looking for a vocalist who fit the song ‘Ain’t About You’ when I heard Kiiara’s recording. I immediately thought, ‘This is it!’ and we started working on it together. Nothing has been decided yet, but I’m working on collaborating with many artists in the future.”

