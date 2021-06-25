THROWBACK: When MONSTA X teamed up with The Chainsmokers to surprise fans

We are looking back at the time when MONSTA X performed with The Chainsmokers on Christmas 2018. Scroll down to see what happened.

We are looking back at December 2018 when MONSTA X collaborated with the American band The Chainsmokers. The South Korean group surprised fans as they teamed up with the band for the 2018 Boston Jingle Ball. The group, who were touring the United States at the time, were signed on for iHeartRadio’s famous year-end Jingle Ball concert tour, and when they landed in Boston, the boys were surprised on stage by The Chainsmokers’ set. The groups joined forces to perform the song “Something Just Like This.”

Earlier in 2018, The Chainsmokers met several members of MONSTA X at the 2018 Ultra Music Festival in Korea, when both the duo and MONSTA X’s Hyungwon (as DJ H.ONE) performed at the annual EDM festival in June. They later went on to share a photo of themselves hanging out with Hyungwon, Shownu, and I.M backstage.

After their surprise Christmas performance, Hyungwon told Star1 magazine, “Last time we met, I was with my fellow members Shownu and I.M, but this time, I was able to personally introduce [The Chainsmokers] to all of the MONSTA X members, which made me very happy.” “It was truly an honour to be able to perform a special collaboration with The Chainsmokers, an artist that I love,” he said. “Aside from this performance, I hope that we collaborate together on a new song in the future.” Hyungwon added, “We will continue to perform happily and pour our passion into the remaining Jingle Ball tour concerts.”

