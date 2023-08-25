THROWBACK: When Moving star Lee Jung Ha auditioned to debut as singer on survival show, shocking viewers

Lee Jung Ha is gaining massive attention from fans and viewers of the K-drama Moving for his amazing acting skills. The actor had a dream of becoming a K-pop idol which led him to participate in the survival show called The Unit. His audition for the show was one to remember as fans could not stop swooning over his cuteness. Read below to know what he did on stage.

Moving star Lee Jung Ha auditioned on a survival show

The Nevertheless actor wished to become an idol and he revealed that he was a trainee under JYP Entertainment. However, he left the company because he lacked confidence and could not keep up with other trainees as he felt they were better than him. The actor began his acting career after signing with the acting agency Namoo Actors. He told his agency that he wanted to become a K-pop artist, and they suggested that he take part in The Unit. The Unit: Idol Rebooting Project was a KBS2 survival program in 2017 for idols who had already made their debut. During his audition clip released on December 7, 2017, his bright and positive attitude gave him confidence, and this time he was determined to give it all on this show. Even though his performance lacked skills according to the judging panel, he did not back out.

The judges included HyunA, SHINee's Taemin, rapper San E, Rain, and more. The panel could not hold back their happiness to see Lee Jung Ha's adorable behavior and his optimistic attitude of giving his best on the show. Even the audience was in shock to see his performance as it was not up to the mark, they swooned over his cuteness.

About Lee Jung Ha

Lee Jung Ha is an actor who has appeared in many K-dramas before like Nevertheless starring Song and Han So Hee, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung featuring Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung, and also in Im Siwan's Run On. He is currently appearing in the Disney+ drama Moving where he played the character of a human who has supernatural powers called Kim Bong Seok. He has also confirmed his appearance in the upcoming academy action drama One: High School Heroes as well as the film Victory.

