THROWBACK: When Nayoung looked back at her dream of debuting at 20, working in Produce 101 & more

We are looking back at September 2019 when former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Nayoung opened up about her debut, participating in “Produce 101,” and what she hopes to do in the future in a candid chat with Esquire Korea. Talking about how she got inspired, Nayoung looked back at her first year of middle school, when she saw Girls’ Generation performing “Gee” on a music show. The singer said, “I would practice the choreography in front of a mirror at home. I liked dancing in front of a mirror. Naturally, I started to dream about becoming a singer while thinking, ‘I want to be on that stage.’ I would do cover dances with my friends at talent shows.”

She continued, “My friend asked me to go with her to an audition at JYP Entertainment. She said that she couldn’t do it alone because she was too nervous. I went, but I did not pass. I did not want to give up. I was in sixth grade at the time, and I started going to auditions by myself afterwards.”

Talking about goals and aspirations, Nayoung shared that her original goal was to debut at the age of 20. She said, “I trained for four years and six months. I wanted to debut when I was 20, but I couldn’t. I started getting prepared to go to college. I felt anxious at the time because I did not feel certain about my future. I knew I would regret it if I didn’t prepare for college. I learned how to act and many other things in college, so it was good.” She added, “I was able to get rid of anxiety after entering college.”

The singer shared that she heard about “Produce 101” in her first year of college. Nayoung explained, “I considered it as the last opportunity of my life. I only thought about making a debut at the time. To be honest, there is no other goal in a trainee’s mind. In order to do other things, they need to debut first.” She continued, “While training, I learned and felt many things. I became more competitive. I couldn’t help but to think, ‘This is my last shot.'”

Nayoung shared that while filming the program, she felt a lot of pressure about completing each mission in a given time. She commented, “We had to complete missions in allotted time. They needed to be high quality, but we did not have enough time. Each detail like making facial expressions and how I sing became a huge source of pressure for me. I even wondered, ‘Am I able to do this?'”

