THROWBACK: When NCT 127 alum Doyoung confessed his admiration for Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish

We are looking back at April 2019 when NCT 127 made either debut on American morning television and appeared on Good Day New York! While in town for their global world tour, the group spoke at lengths about what they loved in New York, their album We Are Superhuman and much more. Talking about their time in New York City, the group raved about catching The Vessel on Broadway.

Coming to their then-new album We Are Superhuman, Mark from the group said: “Our main song is Superhuman, and it talks about how we want to bring the positive vibe that we all have the potential to be a superhuman and that we all have super powers within us.”

Next, the group shared their favourite artists. Doyoung chose Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, and Jaehyun mentioned Bruno Mars. Taeyong called out Lil Dicky and claimed, “We love you!” When asked about collaborations, Johnny said that they’re always open to possibilities. He shared, “Just hit us up. We’re always ready to collaborate.”

Speaking about their collaboration with pop icon Jason Derulo, and Johnny said, “We saw the music video come out, and we were like ‘Wow.’ Dance really brings everyone together, and that just really made us excited. We’re so excited about K-pop and pop coming together.”

Speaking about touring, and what the band gets up to in their free time, Taeil shared he likes to watch movies and listen to music and revealed they practice most of the time. Johnny elaborated, “We just enjoy practising with each other because we’re always ready to perform in front of people.” Jaehyun revealed they usually go through a daily cycle of waking up around 9 or 10 a.m., practicing, eating, practicing again, and sleeping when they don’t have any activities to attend, but when they do have a schedule, their days are different.

