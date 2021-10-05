THROWBACK: When NCT alum Jaemin shared how he manages idol life and school

We are looking back at January 2019 when NCT alum Jaemin opened up about giving up his academics for being an idol. While making an appearance on tvN’s “My English Puberty,” Jaemin spoke about the challenges of managing his education and celeb life.

The idol said: “I attended school until seventh grade and then quit.” When Han Hyun Min then asked him if he had thought about attending school, Jaemin answered, “I’d like to attend school. I’m regretful, as there are social skills you can only learn in school. I don’t have any friends. Other than my members, I don’t have any.” He also added, “It’s hard to enjoy both [celebrity life and school life]. If I were to choose one, I chose this career because being a singer was more important. I chose to take a break from school.”

While chatting, the idol elaborated his point of view and said: “After seventh period, that’s when you hang out with friends. But after my classes at school were over, I had to go straight to the practice room. So I wasn’t able to make friends then. I think it’s true when people say that your middle and high school friends are friends for life. I think that’s why I don’t have friends right now. To be honest, I am a bit regretful about that.”

When asked if he had discussed his feeling with other alums, Jaemin revealed that he had told other people his age about his thoughts on the matter, “All of the members know. It was my first time telling Han Hyun Min, who is my age, about this. I like my members more than friends. I like that I can be with my members and depend on them.”

