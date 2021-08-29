THROWBACK: When NCT alum Sungchan got candid about his trainee days, pre debut era and more

We are looking back at March 2021 when NCT alum Sungchan spoke about his personality, his time as a trainee and so much more in a chat with Allure magazine! Being NCT’s newest member, Sungchan looked back at his debut and said, “I couldn’t believe it. It’s hard to explain it in any other words. My mom was really happy and a lot of my trainee friends congratulated me too. Although debuting was my dream, I knew that my debut was not the end and rather the beginning. Since I’m joining NCT, I want to become someone worthy of enhancing NCT as a team. I want to receive recognition in many different aspects.”

Talking about his time as a trainee, he shared: “At first, I was nearly the youngest member, and after three or four years, I became the oldest. Mentally, that aspect was a bit difficult.” Sungchan talked about listening to NCT tracks while he was a trainee and picked NCT 127’s “Baby Don’t Like It” as his favourite song. He explained, “It’s a song where the rap and vocals are so good, so if you haven’t heard it yet, you have to go listen to it. When I was a trainee, I really liked NCT songs.”

Not too many people are familiar with Sungchan’s pre-debut era and he explained that it was because he had just been so dedicated to his life as a trainee. He shared, “That’s why besides my graduation photo, I have no old pictures.”

Sungchan also explained how he became a trainee, revealing, “At first, I was cast on the street. I was sure that it wouldn’t work out, but I was cast twice by our agency so I thought that I wanted to try it out once. Even if you get casted, you have to audition, but I thought that my skills were too lacking to do that so I started attending a dance academy. I took another audition and then passed.”

