THROWBACK: When NCT alums Doyoung and Jungwoo opened up about their shared chemistry, working together & more

We are looking back at February 2021 when South Korean band NCT members Doyoung and Jungwoo spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea about their friendship, career and more. The two members were preparing to release NCT 127’s second Japanese mini-album “LOVEHOLIC” at the time. In the interview, Jungwoo was asked about his relationship with bandmate Doyoung, and he said, “I love it. Doyoung and I have good chemistry, and fans like to see that as well. That’s why this photoshoot was more meaningful, and I want to do various activities with him.”

When it came to Doyoung, he also highlighted the things duo has in common and their chemistry while working together. “When I’m anxious or when I’m overlooking a situation, Jungwoo, who is like my younger brother, gives me a sense of psychological stability by being next to me. Jungwoo always makes me laugh, so it’s fun to be with him. I’m older than him, but I rely on him a lot.”

While 2020 was a rough year for pretty much everyone, it wasn't for NCT. The K-pop group had the most successful year in their career to date. We have listed some of these monumental moments for NCT along with highlights for its' sub-units NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV. Before the global pandemic caused live concerts to be cancelled, NCT 127 made their debut at Rodeo Houston in March. It was the first time a K-pop group had performed at the Rodeo, and they filled the arena. It also was right after the release of their album Neo Zone

