THROWBACK: When NCT member Mark acted out his parents’ sweet love story on national TV; Watch

We are looking back at the time when NCT’s Mark acted out his parents’ emotional and heart touching love story on tvN’s SuperM’s As We Wish.

We are looking back at September 2020, when NCT member Mark enacted his parents’ love story in a real-life romance drama. In the first episode of tvN’s SuperM’s As We Wish, all members of SuperM are seen enacting their own romantic dramas before they began filming. In the clips of the variety show, it can also be seen that each member discussed how they wanted to execute their short romance drama with the show’s production team.

Participating in this fun activity, while most members drew inspiration from movies or even other dramas, Mark took cues from his dad and how he proposed to his mom many years ago. On the show, Mark explained that his father sang Yoo Jae Ha’s ‘Because I Love You’ to his mom when he proposed. And that he thought that this is the only way he wants to propose to anyone in his life, whenever that time might be.

So when it came to him, Mark surprised his leading lady at a restaurant by singing the song “Because I Love You” while playing the piano, then asks her to marry him. The idol even revealed that his mom taught him how to play the song on the piano!

See the whole clip below:

While Mark was reminiscing about the special moment, Taeyong commented, “I bet your parents will be really happy to see this,” and Mark replied with a laugh, saying: “I think my mom and dad are looking forward to it. That’s actually the problem.”

Credits :Youtube

