THROWBACK: When NCT’s Jaehyun opened up about his backstage life; Revealed his golden rule for relationships

We are looking back at the time when NCT alum Jaehyun spoke to Elle Korea in January and got candid about many things including his personal habits. When the interviewer quizzed the idol about what he does during his free time, Jaehyun said that he usually drinks coffee or listens to music when he’s at home. He added, “The truth is, I prefer to keep moving rather than stay still.”

Jaehyun, who was a part of NCT’s world tour and the group’s NEO CITY: The Origin performance last year, said “Not everyone can experience travelling frequently to such diverse cities. I try to see the country’s culture as much as I can. When I perform, I feel that people agree with and cheer for something similar, even though their culture is different.”

Talking about relationships and life experience, the NCT 127 alum also revealed: “I try to be a better person to those who really believe in me and to those I trust. I believe that if you treat each other sincerely, those feelings will be conveyed. Rather than give advice to someone, I stay by their side and listen to them.”

For those unversed, NCT, the twenty-three membered group, originating from six countries, within a supergroup spawning a collection of sub-units who sing in five different languages, NCT is proving that the future of K-Pop stardom is expanding way beyond Korea.

