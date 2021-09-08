THROWBACK: When NCT’s Jaehyun shared his unpopular opinions about touring; Shared why he loves world tours

We are looking back at January 2020, when NCT alum Jaehyun spoke to Elle Korea and opened up about his hobbies, personal relationships, why he loves to tour and more. When asked about how he prefers spending his downtime, Jaehyun revealed that he usually drinks coffee or listens to music at home. He added, “The truth is, I prefer to keep moving rather than stay still.”

Jaehyun participated in the world tour “NEO CITY: The Origin” as a member of NCT 127 last year. He said, “Not everyone can experience travelling frequently to such diverse cities. I try to see the country’s culture as much as I can. When I perform, I feel that people agree with and cheer for something similar, even though their culture is different.”

The NCT member also shared his thoughts about personal relationships. He commented, “I try to be a better person to those who really believe in me and to those I trust. I believe that if you treat each other sincerely, those feelings will be conveyed. Rather than give advice to someone, I stay by their side and listen to them.”

If you didn’t know, Jeong Yun-o, born Jeong Jae-hyun on Valentine’s Day 1997, better known by his stage name Jaehyun, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor. He is best known as a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its sub-units NCT U and NCT 127. Jaehyun made his debut in April 2016 as a member of rotational unit NCT U and became a member of Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in July 2016. He also was a former host of Inkigayo in between October 2019 and February 2021.

