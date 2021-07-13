THROWBACK: When NCT’s Jisung got candid about working with passion, aspirations as an adult & more

We recently looked back at when NCT alum Jisung opened up about being the band’s youngest member and what lies ahead. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at January 2021 when NCT’s Jisung spoke to Allure Korea and got candid about officially becoming an adult by the Korean laws. The youngest NCT member also shared what he aspires towards as he ventures into adulthood. Detailing how he’s been practising his vocals recently, Jisung said: “I’ve liked singing for a while. It’s even better to sing and dance at the same time and I’ve been working hard to showcase a good image.”

Jisung continued, “No matter what kind of work it is, I think you can see a distinctive purity in those who have passion. I want to continue taking that purity with me. Even after I become an adult, I want to protect my passion.” Regarding his debut, Jisung commented, “When NCT Dream first debuted, the team was all just teenagers but now we’re all adults, including me. However, what our fans feel is not different from when we first debuted. I think that’s actually why we’ll be able to go for that much longer.”

“In the past, I thought that I’d like age 20 to be my turning point,” Jisung added. “Thinking about it now, instead of a turning point, I wish to remain the same constantly. Our fans say it’s so disappointing now that I’ve become an adult. Those who have seen me from the very beginning have watched me since I was 12 years old. Even when I look back at that time, I was pretty cute.”

If you didn’t know, Jisung turned 19 back in February and is the youngest member of the South Korean boy band.

