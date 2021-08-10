THROWBACK: When NCT’s Jisung opened up about protecting his passion for music, aspirations as an artist & more

We are looking back at January 2021 when NCT’s Jisung spoke to Allure Korea about being the youngest NCT member, his aspirations as an adult in the group and much more. Back then, the singer admitted that his primary focus had been practising his vocals a lot, explaining, “I’ve liked singing for a while. It’s even better to sing and dance at the same time and I’ve been working hard to showcase a good image.”

Jisung continued, “No matter what kind of work it is, I think you can see a distinctive purity in those who have passion. I want to continue taking that purity with me. Even after I become an adult, I want to protect my passion.”

Regarding his debut, Jisung commented, “When NCT Dream first debuted, the team was all just teenagers but now we’re all adults, including me. However, what our fans feel is not different from when we first debuted. I think that’s actually why we’ll be able to go for that much longer.”

“In the past, I thought that I’d like age 20 to be my turning point,” Jisung added. “Thinking about it now, instead of a turning point, I wish to remain the same constantly. Our fans say it’s so disappointing now that I’ve become an adult. Those who have seen me from the very beginning have watched me since I was 12 years old. Even when I look back at that time, I was pretty cute.”

