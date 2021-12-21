THROWBACK: When NCT’s Jisung opened up about wanting to ‘protect’ his passion

We are looking back at January 2021, back when NCT alum Jisung got candid while chatting with Allure Korea and opened up about being an official adult by the Korean laws. The youngest NCT member also opened up about his aspirations from adulthood. Detailing how he’s been practising his vocals recently.

Jisung said: “I’ve liked singing for a while. It’s even better to sing and dance at the same time and I’ve been working hard to showcase a good image. No matter what kind of work it is, I think you can see a distinctive purity in those who have passion. I want to continue taking that purity with me. Even after I become an adult, I want to protect my passion.” On his debut, Jisung said, “When NCT Dream first debuted, the team was all just teenagers but now we’re all adults, including me. However, what our fans feel is not different from when we first debuted. I think that’s actually why we’ll be able to go for that much longer.”

“In the past, I thought that I’d like age 20 to be my turning point. Thinking about it now, instead of a turning point, I wish to remain the same constantly. Our fans say it’s so disappointing now that I’ve become an adult. Those who have seen me from the very beginning have watched me since I was 12 years old. Even when I look back at that time, I was pretty cute,” the idol added.

For the unversed, Jisung had turned 19 in February 2021 and is now the youngest member of NCT.

Also Read: NCT’s Jisung takes indefinite hiatus post knee injury; SM Entertainment assures ‘he is receiving treatment’