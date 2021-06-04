THROWBACK: When NCT’s Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan opened up about the band’s significance and teamwork

We are looking back at when NCT 127 members Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan got candid about their new music, teamwork and what the band means to them.

We are looking back at May 2020, when NCT 127 members Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan spoke to Star1 magazine and spoke about working in a team, their repackaged album Neo Zone: The Final Round and much more.

Speaking about their then-recently dropped track Punch, the alums expressed how much work went into the song. Members even opened up about how they had to repeatedly modify the track in order to raise its quality. Mark and Jungwoo also shared, “Since it’s a song with a lot of ‘killing parts,’ many parts stick in your head.”

Speaking about Neo Zone, they shared, “We want to continue on with the energy we had from ‘Kick It‘ to show performances unique to NCT 127.” Haechan added that the group will do their best for their upcoming promotions as they have always done in the past.

When asked about NCT’s presence, the group opened up about how the band is the foundation of their growth and that the members are their close friends. They stated, “It’s fate that we were able to meet as one team after being born and growing up in diverse locations.”

Twenty-three membered, originating from six countries, within a supergroup spawning a collection of sub-units who sing in five different languages, NCT is proving that the future of K-Pop stardom is expanding way beyond Korea.

