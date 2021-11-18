THROWBACK: When NCT’s Sungchan got candid about being insecure with his skillset

We are looking back at March 2021 when NCT alum Sungchan spoke to Allure magazine and opened up about his trainee days, his personality, being the group’s newest member and much more. When asked about his personality off-camera, the idol said: “Right now, I think I’m someone who is very lacking. However, I’m still someone who is always evolving. Even with today’s shoot, I think I’ve improved from when we first started.”

One of the 2 newest members of the South Korean band, Sungchan reflected on his debut last year and said: “I couldn’t believe it. It’s hard to explain it in any other words. My mom was really happy and a lot of my trainee friends congratulated me too. Although debuting was my dream, I knew that my debut was not the end and rather the beginning. Since I’m joining NCT, I want to become someone worthy of enhancing NCT as a team. I want to receive recognition in many different aspects.”

Tracing back to the time when he decided to become a trainee, Sungchan explained: “At first, I was cast on the street. I was sure that it wouldn’t work out, but I was cast twice by our agency so I thought that I wanted to try it out once. Even if you get cast, you have to audition, but I thought that my skills were too lacking to do that so I started attending a dance academy. I took another audition and then passed.”

Also read: THROWBACK: When Sungchan shared his exact thoughts on becoming NCT member; Says he ‘couldn’t believe it’