THROWBACK: When NCT’s Sungchan got candid about his trainee period; Admitted ‘there was some disappointment’

We are looking back at the time when NCT alum Sungchan opened up about his trainee period, joining NCT and much more. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at March 2021 when NCT alum Sungchan got candid about his past, trainee period, career plans and much more. In an interview with Allure Korea, the pop icon when asked about his debut in the group, he said: “Since I’m joining NCT, I want to become someone worthy of enhancing NCT as a team. I want to receive recognition in many different aspects.” Revealing that prior to this, he spent 4 years as a trainee, Sungchan explained, “At first, I was nearly the youngest member, and after three or four years, I became the oldest. Mentally, that aspect was a bit difficult.”

When asked about joining the 23 member group, and his experience working with them, Sungchan said: “Since many members had debuted first, they have a few years of experience whereas I didn’t know anything. However, they taught me a lot with regards to a lot of different things. If I debuted into a new team, there probably would’ve been a lot I didn’t know, but I think I was definitely able to learn quicker because my members were teaching me. Since it was my first time, there was some disappointment. I’m going to work harder so I can be more satisfied with my next promotions.”

Speaking about his time as a trainee, the idol also revealed that he loved listening to NCT tracks and picked NCT 127’s “Baby Don’t Like It” as his favourite song. He explained, “It’s a song where the rap and vocals are so good, so if you haven’t heard it yet, you have to go listen to it. When I was a trainee, I really liked NCT songs.”

Also Read: Here's why we think NCT Hollywood is not a great idea

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×