THROWBACK: When NCT’s Sungchan revealed how he got his first break ‘on the street’

We are looking back at March 2021, when NCT’s Sungchan spoke to Allure magazine and got candid about debuting with the group, his trainee days and so much more! Talking about his trainee period, Sungchan said: “At first, I was nearly the youngest member, and after three or four years, I became the oldest. Mentally, that aspect was a bit difficult.” Right after his debut, the idol joined NCT for their full group promotions with all 23 members and speaking about his experience so early on in his career, the idol said: “Since my members had debuted first, they have a few years of experience whereas I didn’t know anything. However, they taught me a lot with regards to a lot of different things. If I debuted into a new team, there probably would’ve been a lot I didn’t know, but I think I was definitely able to learn quicker because my members were teaching me. Since it was my first time, there was some disappointment. I’m going to work harder so I can be more satisfied with my next promotions.”

Sungchan also recalled being a fan of NCT 127 right from his trainee days, explaining why his favourite song is Baby Don't Like It, he explained, “It’s a song where the rap and vocals are so good, so if you haven’t heard it yet, you have to go listen to it. When I was a trainee, I really liked NCT songs.”

Talking more about his trainee days, Sungchan explained how he became a trainee: “At first, I was cast on the street. I was sure that it wouldn’t work out, but I was cast twice by our agency so I thought that I wanted to try it out once. Even if you get casted, you have to audition, but I thought that my skills were too lacking to do that so I started attending a dance academy. I took another audition and then passed.”

Also read: THROWBACK: When NCT’s Sungchan got candid about being insecure with his skillset