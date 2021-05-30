THROWBACK: When NCT’s Taeyong shared his vision for the group; Revealed what leading the group is like

We are looking back at when NCT’s Taeyong opened up about being the leader of NCT 127, the team members that help him out the most and much more.

We are looking back at July 2020, when NCT’s leader Taeyong commemorated the group’s 4th anniversary by giving a rare interview to News1. Looking back at how he became the leader of the group, Taeyong said: “I didn’t know I’d become the leader, but it happened naturally. They told me that when I was a trainee, I looked like I had a lot of drive. I have a lot of pride in our team, and I imagine that’s one of the reasons why they felt I would be a good fit as leader.”

He continued, “Before, I thought a lot about what I need to do as the leader of NCT 127. There was also the pressure of feeling like I needed to show a different side of myself for each the four NCT teams, and I had a lot of concerns. As time has gone by and we’ve promoted more and more, the pressure has dissipated quite a bit.”

When asked about how his teammates view him as thorough, Taeyong joked, “It’s just me being nosy.” He added, “Thinking that once we film something, that video is going to be on record forever, I want the team to do it all with no regrets. That’s why I try to be as thorough as possible. No matter what it is, I want to leave no regrets.” Taeyong revealed that Doyoung and Mark help him out the most. “They’re the two that I talk to most about performances. I’m also really thankful to Taeil hyung, who’s the oldest. Because he acknowledges me [as leader], I’m even more thankful, and I try that much more to do my best.”

Describing his goal for NCT 127, Taeyong said, “I want each and every member to be acknowledged for their abilities, to the point where everyone can have their own solo. If that were to happen, wouldn’t that just be the best team? And just like the SM artists before us, our dream is to be be recognized as artists.”

