THROWBACK: When NCT’s youngest alum Jisung reflected on his debut, career aspirations & more

We are looking back at the time when NCT’s youngest member Jisung spoke to Allure Korea about his career, goals and his debut in the 23-membered-band.

We are looking back at January 2021 when NCT member Jisung spoke with Allure Korea and opened up about growing up and his aspirations as an adult. The youngest member of the 23-membered-band was asked about his future goals, to which he replied by expressing his interests in music and how he wants to pursue it. The singer revealed that he’s been practising his vocals a lot recently, explaining, “I’ve liked singing for a while. It’s even better to sing and dance at the same time and I’ve been working hard to showcase a good image.”

Jisung continued, “No matter what kind of work it is, I think you can see a distinctive purity in those who have passion. I want to continue taking that purity with me. Even after I become an adult, I want to protect my passion.” When asked about his debut into NCT, Jisung said, “When NCT Dream first debuted, the team was all just teenagers but now we’re all adults, including me. However, what our fans feel is not different from when we first debuted. I think that’s actually why we’ll be able to go for that much longer.”

“In the past, I thought that I’d like age 20 to be my turning point,” Jisung added. “Thinking about it now, instead of a turning point, I wish to remain the same constantly. Our fans say it’s so disappointing now that I’ve become an adult. Those who have seen me from the very beginning have watched me since I was 12 years old. Even when I look back at that time, I was pretty cute.”

