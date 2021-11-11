THROWBACK: When NU’EST alum Baekho shared why he romanticizes the little things in life

We are looking back at May 2021 when ​​NU’EST’s Baekho spoke to Arena magazine and got candid about coping with stress, that’s something he’s proud of and much more. While speaking about his love for cars, the idol mentioned that he owns several old cars, he said. “After you fix them up they’re good enough to ride around in. Since I like the colour black, I switched out the car’s wooden interior to black suede, and I made the ceiling and floor black too. When I hear a sound, I can more or less know that something is broken.”

When asked which car he himself drives, Baekho said, “Dawn, when the traffic lights are off. I like empty roads. When I hit a roadblock while composing, I’ll go to Incheon or Gangwon Province to get some fresh air.”

When asked about his favourite qualities in himself, Baekho answered, “My vocal colour. When I’m making a song and I want to add some embellishment or need a powerful high note, I often make use of my voice.”

Talking about NU’EST’s at the time latest album Romanticize’s theme, Baekho explained how the album expresses the object of each member’s affection. While on the subject, the idol said he likes to romanticize his daily life, “Eating delicious food is romance, and a day like today is romance. I like doing photo shoots. I also like putting gas in the car. I feel more confident,” he said. “I chuckle when I make something ridiculous, but then I think, ‘This isn’t it,’ and delete everything. I romanticize that complexity,” he also added.

