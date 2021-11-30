THROWBACK: When NU’EST’s Minhyun deemed Park Seo Joon in Itaewon Class as the ‘coolest’

We are looking back at March 2020, when NU’EST alum Minhyun spoke to Esquire Korea and opened up about travelling, his favourite K-dramas and much more. Talking about his travel rituals after his then-recent trip to Milan, the idol said: “As soon as I enter the hotel room, I put the trunk on the luggage rack, take out all the cosmetics, and display them on the dressing table. I also take out all my clothes and hang them up nicely according to their colors. That way, I can move onto doing something else.”

When asked about his take on quarantine due to COVID-19, he said: “I’m a homebody, and I like to be alone. Besides my members, I only have a few other friends. So we either meet at home or go to the gym. I’m thinking of it optimistically as an opportunity to watch dramas and movies. I’m living vicariously through romance moves on Netflix.” The idol also revealed that he had been watching “Melo Is My Nature,” “Itaewon Class,” and “Crash Landing on You,” at the time.

Speaking about Itaewon Class in detail, Minhyun said that he really liked the character Park Sae Roy (played by Park Seo Joon) in the show. He said, “Isn’t he so cool? It’s like one of my hopes and wishes. [I want to play] a character full of perseverance and hope. Each of his lines is a wise saying, so I heard that there are a lot of people who cheer up while watching the drama. He’s full of justice. [His character] might not suit me though.”

