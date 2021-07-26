THROWBACK: When NU’EST’s Minhyun joked about having OCD, his travel habits, music & more

We are looking back at March 2020 when NU’EST’s Minhyun spoke to Esquire Korea and spoke about his time at fashion week, travelling, music and so much more! While talking about his time at Milan Fashion Week. He said, “I went to Milan for the first time during NU’EST’s European tour four years ago. Back then, I just unpacked as soon as I arrived, slept, and performed on stage, so I couldn’t even say I saw Milan. I went as Moncler’s ambassador twice, and after going there many times, I’ve grown attached to it. I remember the second time I went there. Everything was amazing. It was unfamiliar, but I was excited and nervous too.”

When asked about travelling and if he has any set rituals that he follows, the idol said: “As soon as I enter the hotel room, I put the trunk on the luggage rack, take out all the cosmetics, and display them on the dressing table. I also take out all my clothes and hang them up nicely according to their colours. That way, I can move onto doing something else.” He also added that he sometimes gets left behind while waiting for his luggage to arrive while other NU’EST go about their day, stating that he is an extremely organised person.

Talking about music, Minhyun was asked which song he sings best, the idol quickly picked “Hello” from NU’EST’s 2013 title album. He explained, “I think it took about 100 tries to record that one word. After singing it 100 times, it really came out perfectly. When I practised, I thought of it as my song, and I liked the results when I recorded it.”

Lastly, when he was asked about the kind of drama he watches, he revealed that he’s been watching “Melo Is My Nature,” “Itaewon Class,” and “Crash Landing on You.”

Also Read: NU'EST's Minhyun shows off emotional vocal energy in cover of Hoppipolla's Your Ocean