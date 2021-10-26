THROWBACK: When Oh My Girl alum YooA got candid about her solo debut

THROWBACK: YooA
THROWBACK: When Oh My Girl alum YooA got candid about her solo debut
We are looking back at November 2020 when Oh My Girl alum YooA spoke to GQ Korea about her career, the band’s success and so much more! When asked about her hobbies and what she does to take a break, the idol said: “If you worry about what other people think of you, you end up trapped by their expectations. When I want to face my true self, I draw. Recently I’ve been drawing a lot of things in nature such as grass or flowers.”

 

When asked about her solo debut album Bon Voyage, she said: “Instead of just giving a beautiful performance, I wanted to create a unique performance that reminded everyone of what they’re forgetting. Although you might have been surprised to see a different side of me, this side of me has existed all along.”

 

Speaking more about music, YooA expressed how she wants to break the barriers of K-pop, “I wish the prejudice of K-pop artists having to sing or dance a certain way would disappear. Honestly, I feel afraid saying this since people might see me as someone who is arrogant about their own art. As a person, I can’t help but experience barriers, so I think I’ve always wanted to escape from them. I didn’t want to be stuck in a barricade that I set up myself. It’s easy to break down walls built by other people, but it’s not as easy to break down your own walls. I want to tear my walls down. I think I have a huge thirst for freedom.”

 

When asked if there were any words or phrases she uses a lot, YooA chose “thank you” and “happiness.” She explained, “I live for happiness, and I work to achieve happiness. I want everyone to be happy. It’s also the reason why I’m a singer.”

 

