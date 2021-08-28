THROWBACK: When Oh My Girl alum YooA got candid about venturing as a solo artist

We are looking back at September 2020, when Oh My Girl member YooA spoke to Allure Korea about her solo debut, her first win following that, and finding inspiration! If you didn’t know, back in mid-2020 the pop icon made her solo debut with her first mini-album “Bon Voyage” and even took her first win on “The Show.” When asked about the story behind her new music, YooA shared, “Although Oh My Girl’s YooA and solo singer YooA are the same people, I wanted to show a different side of myself. There are many styles in the world, but there is no ‘YooA style.’ So I thought a lot about how to show that to everyone.”

When asked about finding inspiration for her concepts, she revealed, “I think it’s important to be able to be on the same page when I’m in a group, but I think I gave a lot of my opinions when I was preparing for my solo album. I like to imagine and read about different things, and I tend to leave those thoughts in writing.”

YooA also talked about working as a solo artist. She said, “I feel like I’ve grown a lot while preparing for my solo activities. I’m adjusting to everything while maturing more and more.” However, she didn’t forget about her group and said, “I am very proud of my members. Even before our debut, I was confident that we would do well.”

When asked if she ever envied another member’s parts during group activities, the star commented, “We recently released a song called ‘Rocket Ride‘ (with German DJ Keanu Silva and featuring Canadian-Lebanese singer Mougleta). I like pop songs, and I especially liked that song, so I wanted more parts in it.”

