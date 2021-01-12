THROWBACK: When Oh My Girl member YooA got candid about overcoming her slump

We are looking back at April 2020 when Oh My Girl member YooA opened up about overcoming her dancing slump and the band’s album NONSTOP.

Back in April 2020, Oh My Girl member YooA spoke to Big Issue magazine and got candid about getting through a slump, the band’s seventh mini-album NONSTOP and more. While talking about the album, the idol said that the concept behind the album was girl-power. She then added that the group sang about the emotions and stories that they wanted to tell about the strength of girls. The icon also said that the album is more upbeat than any of the band’s previous songs, so fans will enjoy the new spark of energy.

YooA then spoke about overcoming a slump thanks to Mnet’s Queendom. She then clarified that as the group’s main dancer, she was under a lot of pressure after everyone praised her. She recalled feeling burdened and wanting to make sure that her dances are always perfect. YooA then recalled that dancing, which was her favourite thing, was then becoming scary and difficult for her. She then revealed that this is why the idol danced only during Oh My Girl in the past 4 years. But she then added that she wanted to overcome her slump while appearing on the song ‘Queendom’ and that is what she described as true “girl-power.” YooA also added that she is embarrassed that it took her so long to realise this, and promised fans that she would come back with a bang.

If you didn’t know, Yoo Si-ah aka YooA is a South Korean singer and a member of the girl group Oh My Girl under WM Entertainment. She made her debut as a solo artist, with her first EP Bon Voyage, on September 7, 2020.

