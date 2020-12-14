THROWBACK: When Parasite made HISTORY at the Oscars as first foreign language feature winner of best picture

We are looking back at the time when Parasite made history at the Oscars as first foreign language feature winner of the best picture alongside many other awards.

South Korean film Parasite made history in February when they won Best Picture at 2020 Oscars, becoming the first non-English language film to take the top prize. Parasite won four awards in total, while Sir Sam Mendes's 1917 took three. The World War One epic had been the favourite to win the best picture, but its awards all came in the technical categories. Parasite's Bong Joon-ho beat Sir Sam to the prize for best director, and also took the best original screenplay award.

For the unversed, the film is a vicious social satire about two families from different classes in Seoul - one who live in poverty in a semi-basement, and another rich family residing in a large home. In February, the film managed what no other subtitled film has done in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards and won the best picture. "I feel like I'll wake up to find it's all a dream. It all feels very surreal," Bong told BBC.

Producer Kwak Sin-ae, who collected the trophy, said: "I'm speechless. We never imagined this to happen. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now." There were boos when organisers tried to cut short the best picture acceptance speech by turning the stage lights off - leading the lights to be turned back on, allowing the celebrations to continue.

Bong paid tribute to Scorsese in his best director speech, saying that, when he was young, he “carved deep into my heart” a quote by Scorsese: “The most personal is the most creative.” He also thanked Tarantino for championing his work: “Quentin, I love you.” When the film won best picture, Bong gave the microphone to the film’s producers Kwak Sin-ae and Miky Lee.

