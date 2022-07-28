THROWBACK: When Park Bo Gum talked about what he learned from his ‘Seo Bok’ co-star Gong Yoo

In 2021, actors Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo starred in a sci-fi action film, ‘Seo Bok’. Helmed by director Lee Yong Ju, the movie saw Gong Yoo as a former intelligence agent Gi Heon, who gets involved with the first human clone who possesses the secret to eternal life, the titular character ‘Seo Bok’, played by Park Bo Gum.

During an interview with Vogue Korea in 2020, prior to the film’s release, Park Bo Gum talked about the film, and gave some insight into what went into playing mankind’s first human clone, Seo Bok. The actor shared, “It’s a film that allows us to think about the dignity of humanity, and it carries the message that humans shouldn’t become excessively ambitious.” He also talked about his character, sharing that it was a bit difficult to act with details, as the character doesn’t have big emotional changes.

This is where Park Bo Gum talked about what he learned while on set with Gong Yoo! The actor shared, “I found that Gong Yoo is very good at immersing himself in the moment.” Upon asking Gong Yoo for advice on how to act angry, Gong Yoo shared that “if you just confidently let out a yell, then that feeling comes to you.”

Park Bo Gum continued, “Actually, there are also times when an actor feels embarrassed about expressing some emotion because even though it’s important to have had the character’s previous emotions built up beforehand, you cannot film everything in order like that. He [Gong Yoo] told me that in times like that, using mind control is important.”

Have you watched Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo’s ‘Seo Bok’? Share with us through the comments section!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HYBE & ADOR’s girl group NewJeans records close to half a million pre-order sale for debut album