THROWBACK: When Park Seo Joon revealed that BTS' Taehyung is trying to be 'manly' these days

We got back to December 2016, when Park Seo Joon made a rather sweet and adorable confession about BTS' Taehyung. Read on to find out.

BTS' multi-talented star and visual, Kim Taehyung aka V, may not be BTS' maknae, but he certainly is Wooga squad's beloved maknae. For those uninitiated, the Wooga squad is the official group which consists of Hallyu star Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, Peakboy and of course, Taehyung. Taehyung is the loved maknae of the group and they simply adore him! Taehyung last acted in the charming historical drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth as Suk Hansung, the youngest hwarang of the lot who has a warm personality and gets along well with everyone. He considers Kim Sun Woo, played by Park Seo Joon as his brother.

Now, the sweet chemistry certainly translated off-screen as Taehyung and Park Seo Joon are quite the best friends in real life. The actors became friends while they were filming for Hwarang and soon became best friends, so much so that, they are super-supportive of each other. In an interview with KBS World TV, Park Seo Joon made a rather adorable confession about Taehyung. He revealed that Tae is trying to act like a man these days. Taehyung burst out laughing and confessed that it is true and he tries to imitate his Hwarang hyungs' style all the time! At this point, Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik couldn't stop fawning over Tae's adorable ways and called him cute throughout the interview!

Despite their hectic schedules Taehyung and Park Seo Joon always hang out with each other and cheer for each other. Tae lent his magical vocals for the track, Sweet Night for Itaewon Class and Park Seo Joon has been Taehyung's loudest cheerleader. We adore this beautiful friendship and hope to watch them act together on screen again.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When BTS member V had a virtual reunion with Wooga Squad's Park Seo Joon

What do you think of Tae's friendship with Park Seo Joon? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×