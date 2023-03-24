Throwback: When Park Seo Joon went viral for his aegyo in Fight For My Way

Park Seo Joon starred in the slice-of-life romance drama ‘Fight For My Way’ alongside Descendants of the Sun’ fame Kim Ji Won. This 2017 release was a huge commercial success and massively contributed to the lead actors’ popularity on an international level. The show would release on a weekly basis on KBS2 where it started with a viewership rating of 5-6% and went on to reach 13-14% by the time the show stopped airing. The drama rewarded Kim Ji Won and Park Seo Joon with a variety of significant accolades including the Best Couple Award at the KBS Drama Awards 2017. Park Seo Joon also won the Outstanding Korean Actor Award at the 13th Seoul International Drama Awards.

Dong Man’s (Park Seo Joon) aegyo

While the cast of ‘Fight For My Way’ was undoubtedly appreciated for its fantastic performances, there was one scene in particular that blew everybody’s minds and went viral for being simultaneously adorable and hilarious. The aforementioned scene is none other than Ko Dong Man’s (played by Park Seo Joon) aegyo. The scene starts off with Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won) trying to convince Dong Man to not pursue fighting since it's a dangerous field. When she fails to convince him with her words, Ae Ra goes the aegyo way and tries to cute-talk her way out. In the latter’s response, Dong Man himself breaks into a whiny aegyo monologue and flabbergasts everyone around him.

The aforementioned scene went viral on various social media platforms and made Kim Ji Won and Park Seo Joon the ‘aegyo couple’. Actor Park Seo Joon was asked to reenact his aegyo on multiple occasions that year. The most memorable one amongst the latter was his reenactment of the viral aegyo scene on KBS Drama Awards.

Park Seo Joon in 2023

Park Seo Joon recently joined the cast of the South Korean variety cooking show 'Jinny’s Kitchen' alongside ‘Parasite’ fame Choi Woo Shik and BTS member V. the actor recently made headlines for posing alongside BLACKPINK member Jennie at the Chanel Fall/Winter Fashion Show 2023. Park Seo Joon will soon be seen alongside K-pop singer IU in their upcoming movie ‘Dream’.

