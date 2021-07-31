THROWBACK: When Park Yoochun ADDRESSED his drug use, jail time and early retirement from music

We are looking back at May 2020 when singer Park Yoochun opened up about his controversial past and shared hopes for the future. During an appearance on Channel A’s “Heard Through the Grapevine,” Park Yoochun spoke candidly about his early retirement from the entertainment industry. Yoochun said: “I’ve been spending most of my time at home with family. I often go hiking when I have a lot on my mind. Instead of staying at home and just thinking, I go outside and get some fresh air. I don’t know if that’s the best way or not, but I’m hiking with the hope that it will be.”

As to whether or not he searches for articles about himself, Park Yoochun answered, “I can’t really look at them. I couldn’t look at articles or TV shows that mention my name because it’s scary.”

Reflecting on the decision to give a public interview after so long, Park Yoochun said, “I wanted to have the opportunity to say ‘I’m really sorry’ and ask the public for forgiveness, but that in of itself required courage, so I just worried about that. After watching a recent episode about me on ‘Heard It Through the Grapevine,’ I worried about it a lot, and it was the reason I decided to give an apology.”

If you didn’t know, in April 2019, Park Yoo Chun was accused of but denied allegations of illegal drug use and stated that he would retire as a celebrity if he tested positive for drugs. He then tested positive for a drug test by the National Forensic Service and confessed to instances of drug use. He was given a 10-month prison sentence that is suspended for two years of probation and treatment.

On the controversy, he said: “It was an extreme decision,” he said. “I wasn’t in the right mind, to the point where I can’t understand how I came to that decision and said that. I was in a state where I couldn’t assess the situation. I didn’t think about it with my next move in mind and didn’t have time to think. Looking back, I think I was really scared. I received a lot of criticism over my past incident, and I thought that I might end up going through another time of despair because of that criticism, and so I wasn’t in the right mind to think about anything else. It was my fault. I accept that.” He continued, “I think a lot about how it would’ve been better if I had admitted and asked for forgiveness at the time. I regret that and have no excuses for that.”

