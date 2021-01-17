THROWBACK: When Park Yoochun hinted at a comeback after his infamous drug scandal

We are looking back at March 2020 when Park Yoochun hinted at a comeback after his infamous drug scandal.

We are looking back at March 2020, when Park Yoochun debuted his social media accounts, and one of his representatives confirmed that the star would not return to the entertainment industry again. On March 11, a source close to Park Yoochun told the OSEN, that Park Yoochun is not returning to the entertainment industry. They even added that he currently has no plans for that. The insider went on to add that he’s not even thinking about returning right away. He’s still self-reflecting. For his social media accounts too, all he did was make them. His social media does not mean that he will make a return.

In early March, Park Yoochun launched new Twitter and Instagram accounts where his debut posts read, “Park Yoochun’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts have been opened. Yoochun’s various news and new looks will be shared through his official social media, so please show a lot of love and interest.” On March 11, his Instagram account shared photos of him filming something. The caption read: “Filming now.” Since then, many were wondering if Yoochun would make a comeback anytime soon.

If you didn’t know, back in 2019, Park Yoochun was tested for a drug trial which came back positive, after which his then agency C-JeS Entertainment terminated his exclusive contract and announced he would be retiring from the industry. After this incident, in April 2019, Park Yoochun held a press conference where he denied all allegations regarding him using illegal drugs.

