THROWBACK: When The Penthouse alum Kim So Yeon shared her hopes for S3; Wants more scenes with Ha Yoon Cheol

We are looking back at when Kim So Yeon got candid about The Penthouse 3 and revealed what’s in store for the next season.

We are looking back at last month when The Penthouse alum Kim So Yeon shared her thoughts and hopes for the forthcoming season of the popular show. In a chat with Monotube via YouTube, Kim So Yeon got candid about her iconic character Cheon Seo Jin. In the chat, the actress was asked about the legendary scene in The Penthouse 2 where she hilariously pretends to act badly after the police show up to arrest Joo Dan Te, Kim So Yeon commented, “I’m really invested when it comes to comedic acting. I love comedy so much, and I really want to do a sitcom.”

“Of course, I’ve been in a sitcom before,” she added, “but I was too young back then, so I didn’t go all the way [in terms of comedy]. If I did one now, I’d be able to be much funnier and really enjoy filming. I really want to try doing a sitcom. I think something keeps pulling me towards comedy.”

The actress also said “I had great [acting chemistry] with Yoon Hee [S.E.S.’s Eugene]. Honestly, I had good teamwork with everyone. Joo Dan Te [Uhm Ki Joon], Ha Yoon Cheol [Yoon Jong Hoon], everyone.” When asked which character she hopes to share more scenes with in The Penthouse 3, Kim So Yeon responded, “In Season 3, I’d like to have more [scenes] with Ha Yoon Cheol, because I feel like things weren’t resolved between [Cheon Seo Jin] and Dr. Ha in Season 2. I think there’s still something remaining between them.”

In terms of her predictions for Season 3, Kim So Yeon guessed, “Wouldn’t Cheon Seo Jin be released from prison early? Even though she shouldn’t be? I think she might let go of everything, but hold on to the Cheong Ah Foundation no matter what.” As for her on-screen daughter Ha Eun Byeol, she jokingly added, “Where did Eun Byeol go? I saw some people speculating that Jin Boon Hong is Eun Byeol’s birth mother. That’s complete nonsense! It can’t be true! Eun Byeol is my daughter!” “For Season 3, I want to set aside all my worries and concerns,” concluded Kim So Yeon, “and think to myself, ‘In a few months, I won’t be able to meet Cheon Seo Jin ever again.’ So whatever happens, I want to do my best and enjoy filming Season 3.” “The Penthouse 3” will premiere on June 4.

Also Read: Revisiting 11 moments from The Penthouse: War In Life that we still can't get over while we wait for Season 3

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×