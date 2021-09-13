THROWBACK: When The Penthouse alum Kim Young Dae got candid about dealing with his popularity
We are looking back at January 2021, when The Penthouse and Cheat on Me If You Can alum Kim Young Dae spoke in detail about his rising popularity during a chat with OSEN. While talking about the fame and popularity that skyrocketed after his work in The Penthouse he said, “I think that this is the stage where I have to work even harder. I can’t really tell if I’m popular or not. Maybe it’s because we can’t go out during COVID-19, but I don’t really feel a difference. If I had to pick something, I’d say that my family members have gotten more requests for my signature than before. I’m still trying to figure out what my appeal is. I am discovering new sides of myself as I act. I think that the reason I’m getting attention from the public is because I’ve played great characters. I hope that viewers can see the effort I put into expressing and analyzing my characters to the best of my ability.”
When discussing his work relationship with his former Cheat on Me If You Can co-stars Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon in, “I was able to mature as an actor by working with them,” he said. “Even when we were doing a back-and-forth, they would encourage me with natural reactions. I felt stable with their lead to follow. They’re also great at creating a good atmosphere, so I couldn’t help but like working with them. They took care of me a lot on set and gave me a lot of advice on how to create a good scene. I learned a lot about acting from them. How to follow the flow, how to understand a scene, the emotions of a character, and more.”
