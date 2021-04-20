THROWBACK: When Red Velvet alum Seulgi opened up about the challenges of Instagram

We are looking back at when Seulgi got candid about the joys and challenges of Instagram. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at July 2019, when Red Velvet alum Seulgi got candid about Instagram, facing challenges and more. In an interview with Esquire, she was asked about her Instagram debut with a personal account. “Communicating by using our group social media account is good too, but I made it because I thought it would be good to be able to communicate in my own personal space,” she said. “I worried about it a bit. I’m not someone who’s great at social media, so I considered what I needed to do for it to be good.”

When the reporter pointed out that Seulgi seems to be doing well as she’d been posting once or twice a day, Seulgi replied, “I thought it would be good to show the fans what I did that day, what kind of hair and makeup style I had, and what performance I was preparing for, so I mostly upload posts about that kind of thing.” In response to the reporter’s observation that Seulgi has now made a personal space for her own activities rather than as Red Velvet, Seulgi said, “That’s why I don’t comment much. I’m embarrassed. When I was using the Red Velvet account, for example if we came in first on a music show, there’s something to say like ‘Thank you.’ There was a definite message to convey. But I’m cautious on my personal social media. I think about it a lot when I upload something. It’s not something that can be described as a completely personal space.”

Despite the concerns that come with having over a million followers on her account, Seulgi said, “Now that I’ve made my Instagram, I like it because I feel like I’m leaving a lot of records. That includes not only the way I personally look when I get all dressed up, but also the results of all the hard work of my hair stylists, makeup artists, and stylists. It’s like a photo album.” When it was pointed out to Seulgi that she’s only following four people on her Instagram (Joy, Yeri, and Red Velvet and SM’s official accounts), she laughed and said, “I’m still a beginner.”

