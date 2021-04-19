THROWBACK: When Red Velvet alum Yeri got candid about her love for photography

We are looking back at when Yeri revealed what kind of projects she wants to do in the future, her love for the camera and more. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at February 2021, when Red Velvet alum Yeri got candid about music, acting and the kind of projects she wants to take on. In an interview with Arena Homme Plus,

Yeri said, “I like taking photographs and I like being photographed, so I had a lot of fun at photoshoots. The artistic cuts satisfied my inner longing.” She added, “I always try to listen to myself. I want to see myself properly. I think that happiness lies in being able to know yourself, to believe and have faith in yourself.”

Yeri recently tried her hand at acting for the first time in the upcoming short-form drama “Mint Condition,” for tvN’s Drama Stage special. She said, “I play a quirky nurse. Even though we filmed during the cold wave, I had fun and worked hard. I want to keep acting in the future. I think it’s fun to show a completely different side of myself. If I’m offered a role, I’ll work hard at whatever it is! I want to try a fantasy project like the concept of this pictorial.”

For the unversed, with the overall success of “Rookie”, “The Red Summer” and “Perfect Velvet” worldwide in one year, and the huge popularity of their song Red Flavor, Red Velvet was able to achieve top girl group status in South Korea in 2017 – an accolade most girl groups in the industry wish to attain.

