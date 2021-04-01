THROWBACK: When Red Velvet alum Yeri opened up about starting her YouTube channel; Said its all for the fans

We are looking back at when Red Velvet alum Yeri got candid about having her own YouTube channel and shooting content for it. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at December 2020 when Red Velvet alum Yeri talked about her YouTube show “Yeri’s Room” and more in an interview with Dazed Korea. When asked what she’s been up to since she last met up with Dazed five months prior, Yeri said, “I’ve been filming the YouTube show ‘Yeri’s Room,’ writing songs, drawing, and reading, because I want this time to be both productive and leisurely. So I’ve been taking a break but also trying everything I want to do that isn’t exhausting.”

“In particular, I started ‘Yeri’s Room’ because I thought fans would enjoy it, during this time when it’s hard to promote,” she said. “I think I’m growing more and more as we film it.” Yeri shared that during her rest period, she wants to use “Yeri’s Room” to keep showing the many sides of herself as well as communicate with the public, and she asked everyone to look forward to what she shares in the future.

For the unversed, SM Entertainment’s Red Velvet has reached overall success of “Rookie”, “The Red Summer” and “Perfect Velvet” worldwide in one year, and the huge popularity of their song Red Flavor, Red Velvet was able to achieve top girl group status in South Korea in 2017 – an accolade most girl groups in the industry wish to attain.

