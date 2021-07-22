THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Irene & Seulgi got candid about their sub unit, dream collaborations & more

We are looking back at July 2020 when Red Velvet alums Irene and Seulgi made an appearance on MBC Radio’s “Kim Shin Young’s Hope Song At Noon” and got candid about their unit group activities, Irene’s upcoming film, and so much more. Remembering how Joy and Yeri came to support the two after Monster, she added “We learned a new genre of dance for ‘Naughty.’ Before our comeback, we took about a month to learn the basics because it’s a type of dance that we’ve never learned before.”

The two members also talked about their teamwork as Irene said, “It’s been comfortable working with Seulgi because I’ve been with her for so long.” Seulgi added, “Because we know each other so well, we really work to be accommodating to each other. When we do interviews, we may not be on one wavelength, but it’s okay because we’re well aware that we each like and don’t like different things.”

In a quiz segment of the show, Seulgi opened up and shared her excitement for Irene’s silver-screen appearance in Double Patty. She said, “I’m so excited to see the movie with the other members. I can’t wait to see the different side she’ll show.” Irene added, “I’ll be playing the role of an aspiring anchorwoman. I’m going to start receiving coaching once our activities wrap up,” and “I chose the role because I liked seeing how hard the character works to achieve her dreams.”

When asked which female idols she thinks should be highlighted as great dancers, Seulgi named IZ*ONE’s Lee Chae Yeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Chungha, and TWICE’s Momo. When asked about dream collaborations, Irene said, “These days, I’m listening to songs by the band Krr a lot.” She was also asked if there have ever been moments when she felt that being Red Velvet’s leader is difficult, and she answered “No.”

