THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Irene was embroiled in a controversy after a stylist claimed she was rude

We are looking back at when Red Velvet’s Irene got embroiled in a controversy after her poor behaviour with a stylist.

We are looking back at October 2020, when Red Velvet alum Irene was caught up in a controversy after editor Kang Kook Hwa's first-hand account of a rude idol, and the Red Velvet member personally admitted she was the idol who had an angry episode and apologized for the incident. Then on December 3, Red Velvet's Yeri shared the image on Instagram with Yeri, Irene, Joy, and Seulgi posing for what looks to be a photo shoot. Despite a negative reaction to Irene's controversy, she'll be continuing on with Red Velvet and their promotions as confirmed by SM Entertainment CEO Lee Sung Soo, who stated fans can expect a comeback from Red Velvet soon.

If you missed it, on November 21, CEO Lee Sung Soo of SM Entertainment officially announced via Soompi that Red Velvet will be making a comeback soon. He opened up about Irene's recent controversy regarding her alleged poor behaviour toward a photoshoot editor last month, stating, "There was some controversy, but we sincerely apologized." He then added, "Red Velvet will be coming back soon with a more mature appearance." The statement quashed netizen concerns that Irene could possibly be taken out of the Red Velvet line-up. However, no further comment on when the comeback would be announced was provided.

For the unversed, Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They debuted on August 1, 2014, with the digital single "Happiness" with the four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet's Wendy to collab with bandmate Seulgi for B side track Best Friend on her solo album Like Water

Share your comment ×