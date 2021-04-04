THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Joy admitted she was insecure about her face; Says ‘I tried to become prettier’

We are looking back at when Red Velvet alum Joy got candid about the importance of a healthy lifestyle, her insecurities and more. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at December 2020 when Red Velvet alum Joy spoke about the importance of a healthy lifestyle, her insecurities with her face and more. In a chat with Allure Korea, the 26-year-old pop icon got candid about her insecurities. She continued, “When I first made my debut, I was insecure about my face. It’s not a face that’s pretty like a doll. Talent is talent, but the truth is, a face is the first thing that captures people’s attention. There have been times when I’ve been hurt. I also tried really hard to become prettier. But as soon as I let go of the compulsion to match other people’s standards, I stopped hating my face. Now I like my face as it is right now. I think that not hating yourself is the most important thing.”

About her regular routine, she said, “I’m addicted to exercise. As soon as I wake up, I exercise. I do Pilates and strength workouts. I’ve also taken up horseback riding. I’m taking acting lessons as well. My body and mind are in peak condition right now, so it helps a lot.”

Joy also talked a little about her dedication to a healthy lifestyle. She said, “Exercise is really important. I didn’t really exercise up until last year. On the outside, I looked fine as long as I watched what I ate. But when I did concerts, I could feel it. After a certain point, my legs would start shaking. After doing strength exercises for a while, I could feel a different energy even just standing up. It feels like my axis is straight and my roots are dug firmly into the ground. I think that it also plays a big role in my mental health. Even if I don’t do anything else, as long as I exercise once, I feel proud of what I’ve done that day. I think, ‘I’ve lived well today.'”

