THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Joy opened up about being the ‘most passionate’: I tend to live in the fast lane

We are looking back at September 2020 when Red Velvet alum Joy offered fans a deeper insight into why she’s known as the most passionate member of the group. In an interview with Arena Homme+ magazine, the icon opened up about her personality, attitude toward performing, and more.

“Among the Red Velvet members, I’m called the most passionate one,” she said. “When I have a hunch about something, I only see that and race toward it.” She added, “I tend to live in the fast lane.” Joy went on to talk about performing, “When I go on stage, I try to become the narrator of Red Velvet’s songs. I realize again and again how special performances are, and I’m enjoying what I do.”

On being 24 years old (by international reckoning), Joy commented, “I don’t think I’m too young or too old. I’m at a reasonable age where I’m working hard to love myself, and I’m very happy doing that right now.”

If you didn’t know, with the overall success of “Rookie”, “The Red Summer” and “Perfect Velvet” worldwide in one year, and the huge popularity of their song Red Flavor, Red Velvet was able to achieve top girl group status in South Korea in 2017 – an accolade most girl groups in the industry wish to attain.

