THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Joy revealed why she fears appearing on reality TV shows

We are looking back at when Red Velvet alum Joy got candid about being shy, her apprehensions towards appearing on reality TV shows and more. Scroll down to see what she said.
We are looking back at September 2018 when Red Velvet alum Joy spoke about being afraid to appear on reality TV shows. In an interview for the series Pajama Friends via Soompi, the pop icon said: “Personal relationships are difficult. When I was young, I had the excuse that I was young. But now that I don’t have that, it’s become difficult because I have responsibility.”

 

About the topic of youth in the show’s teaser, Joy explained, “I think the process of thinking about youth is what ‘youth’ is. In the past, when I appeared on ‘We Got Married,’ I wasn’t criticized no matter what I did. I was 20 years old and viewers looked at me adoringly. But now, I’m getting more criticized and there are people who ask, ‘Why is she acting like that?’ I didn’t have any other intentions, but there are many rumors that arise from misunderstandings, so I’ve become more careful. I’ve become scared about showing myself, so I keep showing only a polished appearance. So I had that kind of fear about reality shows.”

 

She continued, “Shyness came about because of that fear. I was already shy, but it wasn’t to this extent. If it’s not someone I trust, I become completely closed off. I’m still a little bit that way. But on ‘Pajama Friends,’ the older members have more experience than me and spoke to me first, so it was easier for me to talk.”

 

ALSO READ: Red Velvet's Wendy to collab with bandmate Seulgi for B side track Best Friend on her solo album Like Water

Credits : Instagram, Soompi

