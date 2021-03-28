THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi got inspired by Beyonce’s Run the World; Says ‘It was love at 1st sight’

We are looking back at October 2020 when Red Velvet’s Seulgi opened up about taking inspiration from Beyonce, her career and much more.

We are looking back at October 2020 when Red Velvet member Seulgi chatted with Esquire Korea and shared some insights into her life, career, and more. Looking back at 2020 which was hit by COVID, Seulgi said, “Because of COVID-19, I had more time this year compared to other years. At first, my mindset was that I should rest a bit, and I met up with my parents and friends. But I didn’t know it would go on so long. Since I have the time, I’ve watched a lot of videos of my performances, and I’ve been noticing imperfections that I hadn’t caught before. It makes me think, ‘It would have been better if I’d done it like this instead.’ So I’ve been studying dance and also enjoying my hobbies.”

Seulgi shared that she’d like to take on the challenge of trying a softer and looser style of dance than her usual style. “I did learn ballet and jazz when I was really young, but I’ve forgotten it,” she added.

Since Seulgi often names Beyoncé as her role model, Esquire asked her if there’s any particular story behind that. “When I was a trainee, my dad showed me a video of Beyoncé’s concert,” she said. “I remember it being a ‘Run the World’ performance. It was a time in my life when I was thinking a lot about what kind of songs I like, and I fell in love at first sight when I saw the Beyoncé video. She had an aura that made even that huge stage seem small, and I was really impressed. So I looked up everything about her, not only her songs but also cover videos too. I became determined to become a great singer like that. It’s my dream to stand on the same stage as her, if I get the chance.”

