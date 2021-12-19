THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi & Irene got REAL about working together; Admitted being nervous & worried

We are looking back at August 2020 when Red Velvet alum Seulgi got candid about her personality, promoting Red Velvet's first subunit, and more while chatting with Allure Korea! When asked to share how she felt when she got back on stage for the first time in a while to perform “Monster,” Seulgi said, “It was really my first time being at a music show in a while. I was so nervous. I was really worried too that I might not be able to find the right camera. We’d practised for a long time, but I still talked about that kind of thing with Irene a lot, about how I was really nervous and worried over whether I’d be able to do well.”

Seulgi also stated that Irene had told her, “You can do well! When we do our comeback later, you’ll be doing everything!” Seulgi said, “Looking at it later on, I really did do it, just like she said. And I was also really restless because our comeback had been pushed back a lot.” She laughed, “We’d filmed variety shows before to fit with the planned timing, so it seemed like people would say, ‘Why are those two suddenly on this show?'” When asked who it was that said that, Seulgi revealed that it was their members. “They supported us by saying that it was possible because it was the two of us, which gave me strength,” she said.

The interviewer mentioned that Seulgi had previously said that she thinks of hands as being important when dancing. “I learned that it’s possible to express things in detail even with your fingers,” said Seulgi. “We weren’t just doing choreography, we also had to use our heads, so I felt a bit out of it, but at some point we were really doing it. We got more confident, and it was something that no one else had tried and we became sure that fans would like it when the two of us did it, so we were able to have more fun doing it.”

