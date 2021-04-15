THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi opened up about her thoughts on debuting sub unit with Irene

We are looking back at when Red Velvet’s Seulgi revealed her debut and her sub-unit with Irene, and how she felt about it. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at August 2020 when Red Velvet alum Seulgi got candid about her sub-nit debut with Irene. For the unversed, Red Velvet--Irene & Seulgi made their debut in July 2020 with their first mini-album “Monster.” In an interview with Allure Korea, Seulgi was asked to share how she felt when she got back on stage for the first time in a while to perform “Monster,” Seulgi said, “It was really my first time being at a music show in a while. I was so nervous. I was really worried too that I might not be able to find the right camera. We’d practised for a long time, but I still talked about that kind of thing with Irene a lot, about how I was really nervous and worried over whether I’d be able to do well.”

She shared that Irene had told her, “You can do well! When we do our comeback later, you’ll be doing everything!” Seulgi said, “Looking at it, later on, I really did do it, just like she said. And I was also really restless because our comeback had been pushed back a lot.” She laughed, “We’d filmed variety shows before to fit with the planned timing, so it seemed like people would say, ‘Why are those two suddenly on this show?'”

Seulgi shared that after “Monster” came out, she’d asked a lot of people around her what they thought. “It was our first time trying it and it was a concept that we’d never even imagined, so I was worried,” she explained. “I think I needed to hear the opinions of the people around me. Some people told me, ‘Who could pull this off, if not you two?'”

