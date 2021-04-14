THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi spoke on how her life changed since debut; Said she’s more relaxed now

We are looking back at when Red Velvet’s Seulgi revealed how her life had changed since she made her debut and her sub-unit with Irene. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at July 2020 when Red Velvet alum Seulgi got candid about her expectations from being an idol and what it’s actually like. At the time, Seulgi was gearing up to debut as a sub-unit with Irene, in the interview with Dazed Magazine, Seulgi was asked if being in a duo feels a bit different. “Getting songs and performances ready with Irene is something I’ve done all the time since I was a trainee, so we work well together,” she said. “One thing I do worry about is that it might seem awkward from the perspective of our fans, since we’ll be going from five members filling up a stage down to two members. That’s why I’ve practised almost every day, and we’re exchanging opinions a lot.”

After debuting almost six years ago, Seulgi was asked if the way she is now is similar to what she imagined as a trainee. “There are things that have changed,” she said. “Early on after our debut, I felt my heart flutter with excitement even just over getting my hair and makeup done. Lately, I’ve become used to preparing for performances and filming? And I also feel more relaxed. I used to get nervous about everything, but I’m more comfortable lately.”

“The best thing that’s changed is being able to communicate comfortably with fans,” she said. “I act cute toward fans, remember each of their faces, and joke around with them.” She added with a laugh, “Before I debuted, I used to imagine, ‘What would being a celebrity be like?’ But after becoming one, I haven’t changed at all, I’m still the same Kang Seulgi.”

