THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Yeri confessed she’s an Ariana Grande fan; Says ‘hope to meet her’ soon

We are looking back at when Red Velvet’s Yeri revealed that she’s a huge Ariana Grande fans and is hoping that she can meet her before she “dies.” Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at July 2019 when Red Velvet alum Yeri opened up about being a fan of Ariana Grande! Back in July, the Thank u, Next singer followed the youngest member of Red Velvet on Instagram, which marked her first K-pop idol follow! After the follow from the American pop icon, Red Velvet’s Yeri shared that she is a fan of Grande during a chat with Allure Korea. The Korean pop star even had a message for Grande, she said, “I really hope I can meet you once before I die. I’ve been supporting you since I was in middle school. Please notice me.”

If you didn’t know, just last month, Yeri spoke to Arena Homme Plus and opened up about why she loves the camera. In the interview, Yeri said, “I like taking photographs and I like being photographed,” she said. “I always try to listen to myself. I want to see myself properly. I think that happiness lies in being able to know yourself, to believe and have faith in yourself.”

Yeri recently tried her hand at acting for the first time in the upcoming short-form drama “Mint Condition,” for tvN’s Drama Stage special. She said, “I play a quirky nurse. Even though we filmed during the cold wave, I had fun and worked hard. I want to keep acting in the future. I think it’s fun to show a completely different side of myself. If I’m offered a role, I’ll work hard at whatever it is! I want to try a fantasy project like the concept of this pictorial.”

ALSO READ: Red Velvet's Wendy to collab with bandmate Seulgi for B side track Best Friend on her solo album Like Water

Share your comment ×