THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Yeri gets candid about seeking fan support when she needs strength

We are looking back at when Red Velvet alum Yeri got candid about facing difficult situations, how she deals with them and more. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at December 2019 when Red Velvet alum Yeri opened up about what brings her comfort on difficult days. In an interview with High Cut magazine, Yeri confessed that she was struggling in life. “It’s been increasingly difficult to be happy and bright, but I still plan to take responsibility and do my best at my work,” she said. Yeri continued, “When I’m tired, the fans are a huge comfort to me. So many people write me encouraging letters or messages on social media, and those messages really are quite touching. So I purposely seek them out [when I need strength].”

When asked about what has been her biggest change in the six years since her debut, Yeri replied, “I’ve become someone who knows myself better, so now I’m the type to deeply think and worry about that. But other than that, I still dislike the same things, just like I still enjoy the same things. My personality is exactly the same. So that’s a good thing. But I’d like to be just myself, not someone who tries too hard, or someone who doesn’t try hard enough.”

Yeri then went on to speak on her goals for the new year. “In 2020, I hope that I can take better care of myself and those around me. I’d also like to sing more of my own story.” She adds, “No matter the size of it, I find myself thinking more and more that happiness is right in front of me. I’ll strive to find my happiness in the small, everyday things moving forward.”

