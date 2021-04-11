THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Yeri got candid about her love for the camera

We are looking back at when Red Velvet alum Yeri got candid about spoke about her career, what kind of roles she is interested in and more. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at February 2021, when Red Velvet’s Yeri spoke to Arena Homme Plus and opened up about why she loves the camera. In the interview, Yeri said, “I like taking photographs and I like being photographed,” she said. “I always try to listen to myself. I want to see myself properly. I think that happiness lies in being able to know yourself, to believe and have faith in yourself.”

Yeri recently tried her hand at acting for the first time in the upcoming short-form drama “Mint Condition,” for tvN’s Drama Stage special. She said, “I play a quirky nurse. Even though we filmed during the cold wave, I had fun and worked hard. I want to keep acting in the future. I think it’s fun to show a completely different side of myself. If I’m offered a role, I’ll work hard at whatever it is! I want to try a fantasy project like the concept of this pictorial.”

If you didn’t know, With the overall success of “Rookie”, “The Red Summer” and “Perfect Velvet” worldwide in one year, and the huge popularity of their song Red Flavor, Red Velvet was able to achieve top girl group status in South Korea in 2017 – an accolade most girl groups in the industry wish to attain.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet's Wendy to collab with bandmate Seulgi for B side track Best Friend on her solo album Like Water

Share your comment ×